Transcript for Jack Hanna's wildest moments

They market territory by urinating that he had. What you. After 42 years at the Columbia zeal TV's most wild character is hanging up his safari hat. Jungle Jack Hanna one of the first to bring live animals to create those relied TV moment. And more in this behaved the animals more and it's five. Foot funny and software to the Japanese. The only thing more wild in the animals he's shown us is Jack himself. Doesn't outcome of these things that affected your how come. How goalie analysts duct is about as they did not a little bit about as a student questioner who. I learned that lets him up close and personal myself are you afraid of any animals and might really time. Jackie getting his start on TV in 1983. Talking about twin baby gorillas born its beloved Columbus zoo. And it's been monkey business ever saints they also carry certain diseases that. Well is. It's from Dancing With The Stars on my skull. Yeah let's just can't affect college just talk people made diamonds struggle. With this. Music chimpanzee may have. Over the years Jack's furry friends proving their ready for their close up. On the lens of the camera stealing some getting really close up and they don't better certainly good natured laugh yeah sure. Like a good picture it despite the laughs and there are money and stealing underwear. They do all sorts for jungle Jack the TV appearances have always been about two things. Education and conservation. Took tens of millions of people you folks have reached to teach about conservation and animals. The other coalition soldiers American American soldiers users couldn't thank you all enough and there's no amount of money in the world could do what you all does for us. While tackle be stepping back from his official duties to spend more time with his family to 73 year old will keep that director emeritus title. And he says that he will always be the Columbus zoo's number one fan well we're your number one fans jungle Jack we salute Jack you know it's not retiring hand. FaceBook page every NN fans back come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.