Jill Biden ‘taco’ comment backlash

The First Lady is facing criticism after telling a group of Latino voters they were as "unique" as "breakfast tacos". ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live