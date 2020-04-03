Transcript for Joe Biden surges forward with delegates after Super Tuesday

We begin with a dramatic turnaround for Joseph might end. The former vice president coming from behind with a wave of Super Tuesday victories last night just days after his campaign was nearly left for dead. The states and Biden's Collins are shown here under screening green. Of course the biggest prizes Super Tuesday as California where results overnight showed senator Bernie Sanders leading with more than 400 delegates at stake. But Biden won at least nine states including delegate rich Texas. And all the other states in the south to. Now it's all about the delegate count on the road to the nomination and you can see after Super Tuesday. It's clearly down to a two person race ABC's an end to look at Tara has been watching the results all night in as good morning. Good morning tremor and Monad two states are still too close to call former vice president Joseph Biden didn't win in those states but it's still unclear who won the most delegates. Overnight Joseph Biden making a remarkable comeback. It's different than. With some states still too close to call the former vice president sweeping the south winning at least nine states on Super Tuesday. After a series of early losses and white in getting a last minute surge from his landslide victory in South Carolina. And from. Got to sell or donate. But it's still far from over for that other guy. Bernie Sanders went into this as the front runner up. And racked up big numbers in California Colorado Utah and Vermont's. Voters came out in droves some in Texas sweeting more than three hours to vote. You job breaking records and in Virginia had turnout was almost double what it was into when he sixteen. Super Tuesday was also the first time Mike Bloomberg was on the ballot and while he did get his first delegates the former mayor failed to win any states. Same goes for Elizabeth Warren both are now facing calls to drop out. I know we can do it and you know who else knows that. Donald try. Bloomberg and Warren both looking past Super Tuesday admits an eight campaigning in states will be holding some of the next big voting contest. In a week charter and now now and as thank you.

