Transcript for Kathy Griffin lung cancer revelation

We turn out to an ABC news exclusive Kathy Griffin revealing she is lung cancer even though that can comedian has never smoked. Kathy Griffin is best known for her brash standard comedy. It loud and have been easy charm yeah. She weathered many storms from the controversy surrounding the photo shoot with a bloody likeness of former president Trump's head. To a painkiller addiction and even a suicide attempt and now lung cancer. Not denial but I still like once a day I'll just turn to like nobody next to me go can you believe the this is or what. On Monday the comedian writing on social media quote and about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked speaking exclusively to ABC's juju Chang the sixty year old says sobriety may have saved her life. In more ways than one. There's no more oxy there's no we're back at him and so I was like to I have arthritis my joints are hurting. And so I went I had a bunch of tests and then the doctors said we picked up a mass on your loan. In the US about ten to 20% of lung cancers occur. Individuals who have never smoked. Or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes and their lifetime fellow comedian Joy Behar speculated that performing standup comedy and smoky bars myth contributed to Griffin's cancer. She was subjected to a lot of secondhand smoke as well all of us comedians on me leads to be on stage and we you know there was always a job what do we electing a Pope because there was so much smoke in the Rome Griffin says her cancer is in Steve one. And doctors are optimistic it has not spread so what does the next chapter look like post surgery you know the beauty use. Hi hey like don't worry about that as much anymore I think I'm a survivor is what I buy it well like it or not I think I'm a resilience are about her her. And a spokesperson says that Griffin surgery quote went well.

