Transcript for Kenosha on edge

This morning Kenosha under a state of emergency after the city's top prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot geek a bleak in the back seven times. Another part of me. Overnight peaceful protesters taking to the streets as a National Guard rolled in. Reason or another potential wave of unrest. In the decision not to charge officer rusting -- ski the DA said investigators reviewed. Hundreds of pages of police reports and watched dozens of hours of video. Prosecutors insist the late was armed with a knife in officers thought he was trying to kidnap a child. We say with confidence based on Blake's admission based on all the officers saying it and this video evidence he clearly is armed with a night. The incidents are keen national outrage in August after cellphones video captured what appear to be officer says eat shooting late in the back. While police children her in the back of his nineteen been. His Stanley insisted Blake was not armed and said the knife was on the floor inside the SUV Blake was paralyzed in the CD. His family is now promising to take civil action calling the prosecutor's decision not to file charges disturbing. We the blank burning. Well I asked in this city to started this doesn't end this convention. Demands that. In a man Barnett. Civic rather than. Some that are planted we know men's and instead been internal. Odds are all machines remain extremely.

