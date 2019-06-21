Transcript for Key witness claims he killed wounded prisoner

We turn out to that navy seal on trial for murder and I bombshell in court a key witness has come forward to claim that he killed the victim not the defendant ABC's Martha Gonzales has reaction from court including what the Navy SEALs wife is now saying. A bombshell in decorating navy seal Edward Gallagher war crimes trial the platoon leader of an elite special operations unit accused of killing his captured wounded ice is fighter. He was supposed to treat posing for photos with a teenager's body. Special operator first class Cory Scott taking the stand Thursday afternoon telling the court he saw Gallagher take out his knife and stabbed the prisoner. But then Scott making a stunning claims saying they heat killed eighteen not Gallagher. Claiming he plug the prisoners airway because he believed he'd survive the stab wound only to later be tortured by Iraqi forces. Today the jurors are to come out. What we've been saying for all this time. This is a shoddy investigation. The lead prosecutor caught off guard saying it's the first time he's heard this accusing Scott who has immunity and cannot be charged with murder in this case. Of lying to protect his fellow seal Scott asked whether he thinks Gallagher should go to jail replying. Gallagher is got a wife and family I don't think he should be spending his life in prison. Elders wife leaving court calling the testimony a relief. But saying claims that her husband stabbed the prisoner are untrue and my hasn't will be exonerated his innocence will be known to everybody after. Wait too long how much more embarrassment as a navy got to take before they say enough. Gallagher is also charged with attempted murder accused of shooting at civilians he could face life in prison if convicted in this trial. Are sickens all of ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.