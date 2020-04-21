Transcript for Former First Lady launches ‘Mondays with Michelle’

Hi I'm Michelle Obama and welcome to Mondays with me consider your Monday afternoon's. Former First Lady Michelle Obama reading her favorite children's books for kid I was stuck in quarantines kicking off a four part series reading the grunt hello. Hundreds thousands of viewers and FaceBook live and YouTube. Oh. Oh. Mrs. Obama excited about this new initiative reading on and to Graham as First Lady. I had the privilege of sharing my love of stories with children everywhere and today. I'm excited to pick that back up and she's not the only one is currently the book Haiti and won't count the he had yet Dolly Parton are ready for weeks into her goodnight Dolly children's book series. Reading bedtime stories each Thursday night and sent it. Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams quickly becoming leading ladies of literature to he had an idea. We're gonna read you books here's why launching saved with stories. Recruiting excellent to read and fund rates for save the children and okayed hungry they're cast of characters impressive. Luke Peta. Glenn cranks Eva. And finds himself but ActiveX happily ever after for fans the ruffle Lyle. I hope you enjoyed today's book. And I can't wait to see you next week from the looks of this these little literature lovers surging. One other great resource for families with young readers story line online is for celebs like James Earl Jones and Viola Davis read to kids and the queen Betty White. Read her favorite book Harry the dirty dog which is must see viewing catalogs are it is Groupon meanwhile this reads you for fell. That has been under. Berry tail I'm so we never uranium but on June O'Neill butterflies in the sky. I can go twice this. Now they go it's been up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.