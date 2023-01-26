First lady’s fashion added to Smithsonian

Two of first lady Jill Biden’s Inauguration Day dresses will join the "First Ladies Collection" at the Smithsonian, alongside other iconic looks dating back to 1912. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more.

January 26, 2023

