-
Now Playing: Pro and anti-abortion rights activists on future of Alabama abortion bill
-
Now Playing: Alabama abortion bill passes state Senate, up for governor approval
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump to announce immigration policy
-
Now Playing: 22-month-old boy lost for 3 days found alive
-
Now Playing: Legal fight begins after Alabama governor signs abortion bill
-
Now Playing: SF bans use of facial recognition tech
-
Now Playing: Empire State Building Run-Up
-
Now Playing: Couple awarded $2 billion in weed-killer cancer claim
-
Now Playing: China imposes retaliatory tariffs on US
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises after 2 sightseeing planes collide
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' season premiere
-
Now Playing: Top toys for sleepovers
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek opens up about cancer fight
-
Now Playing: Colorado school could have been warned months ago about shooting
-
Now Playing: New tariffs in effect on billions of dollars of Chinese goods
-
Now Playing: 15 sets of twins graduating from California high school
-
Now Playing: Judge rules against parents in chemotherapy fight
-
Now Playing: School honors hero student who stopped Colorado gunman
-
Now Playing: Trump asserts executive privilege over Mueller report
-
Now Playing: College athlete impaled by javelin