Transcript for Legal fight begins after Alabama governor signs abortion bill

We begin with the new battle over abortion Alabama's governor has now signed the country's most restrictive abortion measure it makes an exception only when the mother's life is in danger. People on both sides of the issue are now bracing for a legal fight. Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson is speaking out despite his opposition to abortion rights he says the Alabama band is too extreme. Meanwhile across social media an eruption of opinions and statements including this from Glamour Magazine. Showing the senators who approved the ban. Not a single woman among them. ABC's cover all task more on what's next Trevor good morning. A contentious debate kick started beat Alabama after a near total abortion ban the most restrictive in the country. Now signed into law called human life is precious. Governor KID ignoring protests in Birmingham even beyond. Her signature making it a felony for doctors to perform abortions punishable with up to 99 years in prison. The only exception if there's a serious health risk to the mother. The bill's authors and its supporters setting their sights on overturning Roe vs. Wade. Actually for the future of our country. Row is destined to become historical fight net. The reaction from the pro choice community immediate prominent women sharing stories of their abortions are on social media using the hash tag you know me. Cruel are you to tell me what to do. Would my body it's my decision it's not yours. The Guttmacher Institute reports one in four American women has an abortion before their 45 and poll show about 70% of Americans don't want Roe vs. Wade overturned. Glamour changing its home page to highlight the Alabama state senate where all 45 lawmakers who voted in favor of this law are white man. In Alabama some of the few doctors who provide abortions say they're scared and their patients are too. Raining. And Collins want to know if we're solo and conservative televangelists Pat Robertson also speaking out surprising many by opposing the ban. So extreme all they wanted to challenge real horses what he put my. Humble few who he is that this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this won't lose. Well so far this year more than a dozen states have restricted or attempted to restrict access to abortion and there could be more states on the way right now legislators and Missouri are considering a bill that would ban abortion. At eight weeks to name Kenneth back he'll. Supporters and opponents focus on that conservative leaning majority on the Supreme Court Trevor alt thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.