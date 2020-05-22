Transcript for Lori Loughlin and husband set to plead guilty

A major development indie college admissions bribery scandal actress Lori McLaughlin and her husband are now getting ready for prison. This morning actress Lori McLaughlin as fencing not. Over the former full house star set to appear before a judge today and admit her guilt in the college admissions scandal despite spending more than a year fighting the charges she and her husband fashion designer moss emerging in new earlier accused of paying half the million dollars in bribes. To the schemes mastermind Rick singer to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. By having impose his recruits for the crew team even though neither had ever wrote I care schoolwork I think that's. For months the insisted that he missed were legitimate donations and even accused prosecutors of misconduct. They've been fighting this case tune and nail. So that back that they are now agreeing to plead guilty pretty down. Law Clint decision to plead guilty comes after prosecutors offered a deal. Allowing her to serve two months' for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Along with paying a 150000. Dollar fine and doing 100 hours of community service. Her husband would served five months pale quarter for a million dollars and perform 250. Hours of service. Prosecutors may have caved here I would be done if the initial proper that Lori Laughlin got. What you bought it may have paid off. That she and he waited. Until now. And that deal isn't done yet though the judge must still approve it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.