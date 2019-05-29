Transcript for MacKenzie Bezos to give away half of fortune to charity

Now to the country's newest single billionaire promising to donate half of her fortune. And MacKenzie Bay's innocent Amazon founder Jack basis announcer divorced she became one of the richest women in the world now MacKenzie baze as a joining hundreds of other. Super wealthy people who are promising to give much of her fortune to charity. Lesson two months after finalizing her divorce from the world's richest man MacKenzie baze doses announcing her newly minted billionaire status will not go to waste signing the giving pledge intending to give at least half of her 36 billion awaited charity in a letter released Tuesday base just writes I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. No drive has more positive ripple effects the desire to be of service bays dose now the fourth wealthiest woman in the world joins the ranks of other billionaire philanthropists like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. What's up co-founder Brian action and fashion mogul guy again Von Furstenberg. We're gonna have a lot of flooding the initiative started when ten by Warren Buffett and given Melinda Gates now boasts over 200 of the world's richest individuals and families. Who commit more than half of their wealth to philanthropy and charitable causes. Her divorce from Amazon founder and CEO Jeff baze owes created headlines earlier this year. When they announced their split after 25 years of marriage Jeff who was worth an estimated 100 billion has come under fire for not joining the giving clinched. But he did tweet his support for his ex wife writing McKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at the land to be and I'm proud of her. That raise us hasn't specified how shall distribute the estimated eighteen billion dollars indicating pipes just yet.

