Transcript for Man vs. cabin

We turn out to one man's fight to live in a cabin in the woods he's in jail in New Hampshire this morning and now his story has taken a dramatic turn. Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating what caused a fire at this remote cabin just hours after the man living there an acute squatter faced a judge the cabin is so remote it burned down before firefighters even awry. Sold off parts are from may got to the scene or use value TV's 81 year old David lives stone has lived in the cabin for 27 years growing his own food and tending to his chickens but. River Davis he's known by locals has been in jail since July 15 for disobeying a court order to stay away from the property. That's because the owner of the land who lives in Vermont. Wants to tear down the cabin he apparently didn't know lead still was living there until recently lead stone claims they had a verbal agreement but the owner's lawyer isn't buying it. How far is he supposed to low. In order to get Hughes will look into habitable lot or somebody else who's in her trust us. On Wednesday a judge agreed lives stone wasn't hurting anyone but said the law is clearly on the land owners side. Is this case. And your guy isn't really hurting anybody. And you're doing your pain in the lives where your. Incident. That they do you put out here and there's a lot of wind and the others are up the ballot. She the judge ruled live stone can be released if he agrees to leave the cabin. But lives still remains defiant. It is my energy to the ground yet it like you look at Stabenow people like me. I'm gonna user you're dead army on them later. Hours after the court appearance the cabin catching fire as live stones remains in jail. Still no word on what caused that fire the judge said they'd still have to serve another two weeks in jail for his defiance.

