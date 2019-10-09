Transcript for Last man trapped inside capsized cargo ship rescued

We begin with that he'll welcome rescue at see the final man trapped inside a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. Is finally safe this morning. We have new images of the rescue and new. 36. Hours. Meanwhile there are growing environmental concerns stemming from this disaster. ABC street and Marshall has more on that story from Washington street a good morning. Canon today good morning to both of you all four of those rescued or describes alerts and relatively good condition that captain of the US Coast Guard said his rescue as a result of those inside the hall knowing where it taps so rescuers could hear them. Trapped for more than thirty hours of daylight. The last available in great crew on land in this video captured by the Coast Guard. The floor all smiles and relief following the daring rescue. Coast Guard rescue crews working for hours their condition is out it's relatively good for having spent you know. Posted thirty yacht. 34 or 35 hours in the conditions they are in the desperate rescue success attributed his cell majors locating the men. After hearing them tap on the chef. More important that the the crew knew where to go so they could touch the steel on the outside the ship. To make those doubts the four crew members had originally been feared lost. They cargo ship gets flipped over in the channel movie called Coast Guard. The massive cargo ship carrying more than 4000 cars made a turn capsized and caught fire. To any of the crew members were almost immediately pulled to safety but rescue teams working sweltering temperatures that felt like 120 degrees. Drilling a hole three inches at a time into the hole steel plates. Inside the ship even hotter but 36 hours after those first calls for help. Although there are good occupation public about it. That that the possible. All 24 crew members of the overturned 650 foot ship and counted four. The rescuers proud of the happy ending a orchestrated. Now the word is turning tours Garry know what went wrong but also removing that large ships from that busy waterway could take weeks or months they're also environmental concerns as pools of oil can be seen it's not up to half mile away Kenneth shenae all right onto the next phase sort of Marshall think you.

