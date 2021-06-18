24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Met Gala highlights

The event considered the biggest night in fashion was held Monday evening in New York City. ABC News&rsquo; Will Ganss has the night&rsquo;s best-dressed and most outrageous outfits.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live