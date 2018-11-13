Transcript for Midterm election recount continues in Florida

Well one of the most closely watched senate races from the mid term elections has finally been decided Republican Martha mix Sally has conceded in Arizona. Meantime the recounts continue in Florida and as a legal battle gets nasty year a judge has issued a stern new warning. ABC's Kenneth Mullen joins us now with more good morning Kenneth. Good morning Linda one week after the Bos and the Democrats are doing better than they previously thought. But the battles during this mid term election rage on a number of key states. This morning the Democrats are celebrating them nail biting victory and another flip this time in Arizona. Democrat Chris in cinema defeating GOP opponent mark them selling in the race for senate. Cinema invoking the name of the State's longtime Republican senator the late John McCain. We can do this differently. For our country. For our future. For Senator McCain. And for each have there. One would care to the mid term election vote counting continues in several states. In Florida a dramatic recount of eight point two million ballots it's is closer to the Thursday Dell line. In the governor's race Republican Ron Desantis with the lead over Democrat Andrew Dillon was simply saying let our votes count. But fewer than thirteen thousand votes separate democratic senator Bill Nelson and GOP challenger governor Rick Scott. Who file lawsuits alleging fraud in two democratic leaning counties Monday a Porter judge agree with state officials who say there's no sign of criminal activity. I'm rationing. Because of the public will actually of those counties. To well pat well. The rhetoric the rhetoric from president trump the loud as he claimed victory a week ago but in the house Democrats are picked up at least 32 seats. Altering the president's agenda ahead of 20/20. And the Democrats after flipping several governorships and state legislatures are expected to pick up more seats in the house the president also have as GOP majority in the senate. Can with the latest. Ken bode thanks so much.

