Transcript for 3 million new jobless claims expected Thursday

This morning as unemployment numbers soar across the country cobra nineteen is also changing how people find a career wouldn't give it about our. Companies and several states are holding drive through job fears. People looking for employment at the security firm near Los Angeles register online and pull up to a designated parking spot. In the inner beauty there. Stand Nino are in your car. And you can get offer on the spot. The new approach comes this job losses reached new highs payroll company ADP says the private sector sliced a record twenty million jobs between march and April. The biggest job losses weren't transportation construction and services and hospitality. A report out this morning is expected to show another three million Americans file for unemployment benefits last week. Bringing the total to 33 million since March. And the Labor Department's monthly jobs report tomorrow is expected to show an unemployment rate a fifteen to 20%. My guess right now is that it's gonna be north of 60% maybe as high as minorities 121 how to and so we are looking at. Probably the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. And it's worse in Las Vegas where experts say unemployment could be as high. It's 25%. It is like a ghost town it's like if this was a science fiction horror movie couldn't make up the scenario of just driving down the strip at night. And you see nothing. Working from home is providing a lifeline for some new data shows in the early stages of the pandemic 90% of job losses came from people who couldn't work from home. But this morning more of the country is reopening 43 states will have lifted some business restrictions by this weekend. Including Iowa where this graph shows case is still sharply on the rise now more than 101000. Meanwhile in California some nonessential businesses and Los Angeles county are now being allowed to reopen in the coming days and beginning. Friday florists toy stores. Music stores bookstores clothing and sporting goods stores in the city of Los Angeles may offer curbside pickup starting Saturday as well. You'll be able to return. To trails. And our golf courses will be reopened. But in some areas business owners are not waiting for restrictions to be lifted. People lined up at this barbershop in Michigan to show their support for the owner whose defying stay at home orders. Carl main key says he decided to open after he was denied unemployment benefits twice. I just can't do I mean financially emotionally and he's doing paperwork Communist. As a necessity. Man. Gates and Texas the governor is now supporting Shelley Luther who was sentenced to seven days in jail for opening her so long. The State's attorney general sent a letter to the judge Wednesday asking to set Luther free. At her hearing reuther told the judge she kept her someone open because she needs the money to feed her family. Yeah a lot more important that he didn't. It please okay you're busy and I'm not. People. And in North Carolina the first phase of reopening begins tomorrow affecting parks and beaches.

