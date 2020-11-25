Transcript for Millions travel for the holiday despite health warnings

This morning the holiday travel rush in full swing despite doctors' pleading with Americans to stay home as cold that infections floor. We are going to see the health care system. Overwhelmed. 47 million Americans are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving and today's expected to be the busiest day of the year so far at airports. You know between 900 and a million passengers. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. And that probably the busiest day of the entire weekend is going to be the Sunday that returned we will send temperatures will do anything. They don't clean nothing. Scenes like this people packing onto flights freezing more worry they don't care about people. Rural areas a major concern with small hospitals now reporting. A shortage of personal protective equipment you're at a critical and very dangerous point in this pandemic. Where cases are rising in nearly every jurisdiction. And our hospital capacity. Up is getting it's really getting challenged by this this CDC director warns of most infections are now spreading from private parties later Thanksgiving dinner. When we come on to the safety of RO setting. Not wearing masks this is where the intra Russell transmissions occurred but this morning some glimmers of hope. Some of the State's hardest hit in recent weeks are now seeing cases plateau while seven others are now seeing a drop in positive itty. But New York once the epicenter of the crisis is seeing an uptick in cases this re open field hospital is seeing a steady stream of patients. Will be actually be making sure that we get this filled up. At least our first floor over the next several days New York's governor now changing his holiday plans after being criticized for inviting his 89 year old mother to dinner. I didn't want to disappoint my mama. But some turns. Part of Smart more cities are closing restaurants a judge Tuesday refused to block the ban on outdoor dining in Los Angeles which takes effect tonight. And how did ballet expect sister survived when they taken away our ability to make money. After being invested so much to do it and money also. Playing the game how they want to play. They changed the rules constantly. In New York. One restaurant owner refuses to follow orders he's declared his pub a quote a ton of his zone and vows to stay open. This was a dream for me and my thought up. And fourth be stripped away. Is is very tough and it's very scary hardware and. And more sporting events are being postponed or canceled due to -- concerns the Wisconsin Minnesota football game this weekend we'll be canceled for the first time in a 113 years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.