'Miracle on the Hudson' 10 years later

More
Captain "Sully" Sullenberger and his survivors remember that fortuitous day and its lasting impact. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.
2:44 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Miracle on the Hudson' 10 years later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60389718,"title":"'Miracle on the Hudson' 10 years later","duration":"2:44","description":"Captain \"Sully\" Sullenberger and his survivors remember that fortuitous day and its lasting impact. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.","url":"/WNN/video/miracle-hudson-10-years-60389718","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.