Transcript for Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

Needless to say there's been quantity here yeah. At the mansion this morning governor Mike person of misery announcing he and his wife have tested positive for the corona virus no symptoms. Anytime. The news coming after a stark reality check from the director of the CDC as lawmakers grilled the nation's top health experts on the response of the virus. A majority of our nation. More than 90% of the population remains susceptible during that hearing in exchange between doctor Anthony county in senator Rand Paul Keating heeded. When the senator question why New York City has beaten back the virus they looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task for us. Of the four of five things of masks social distancing. Alto is more than in dole was avoiding crowds. And washing hands or of them developed enough community immunity that there are no longer having the pandemic because they have enough immunity in New York City taxi stop I challenge that. Senator ray because of great I want to please sir I would like to be able to do this because this happens with senator Rand all the time. You're not listening. So what they director of the CDC said. That in New York it's about 22%. If you believe 22%. Is herd immunity I believe you're alone in that. Out she last night reacted to that confrontation during an interview with actor Alan Alda I have nothing against this is senator pool at her you know respect for him hopefully. The we can. Reconcile this time but senator Paul sticking to his statement. He wants to say oh it's delivers washing their hands me I don't believe that. I think there are washing their hands in April we still had all these deaths so there's something going on. And I can't say with certainty but over the next couple months if there is no significant surge again without a vaccine in New York. It will look like herd immunity to. At the hearing health experts tried to convince Americans to take a vaccine when one becomes available. But now president crop is accusing the FDA playing politics with the vaccine apparently reacting to reports the FDA will soon release tougher standards for vaccine makers. That has to be approved by the way as we may or may not approve it. Yeah that sounds like a political move. It comes as a potential fourth vaccine from Johnson & Johnson hates into the final testing stage but unlike the others this vaccine would require only one shot. The others being tested would require to use. This morning to head of the FDA insisting the agency can be trusted our thorough review process these and signs will guide our decisions. FDA will not permit any pressure from anyone to change that. As for the economics whole of this crisis a new poll found that 40% of American households faced serious economic problems during this pandemic. Can it in your term. All right Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.