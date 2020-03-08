U.S. astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken completed the feat after splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico aboard the SpaceX Dragon.

The first NASA-SpaceX astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, left Earth on May 30.

2 astronauts on the SpaceX mission to splashdown for 1st time since the Apollo era

The astronauts are preparing to land in the Gulf of Mexico and have only 36 hours of oxygen left on board.