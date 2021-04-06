Transcript for National Donut Day

On this national donut day and history lesson we can't just glaze over after some good old fashioned digging some deep fried fats fax to eight clarify the situation doughnuts have their origins in the oily takes Dutch settlers brought with them to America. The word doughnut making one of its first appearances in Washington Irving's 1809 book. A history of New York. But when it comes to that classic ring shape of the donut we have to sprinkle some credit on the Gregory family name. Sixteen year old Hanson Gregory was tired of decreasing its of those Dutch cakes so he punched a hole in the middle of it with a tin box back in 1847. It's not Elizabeth then putting hazelnut their wallets in the center where the Dell might not cook all the way through she called the food. Donuts. Feel like there's still some holes in the story don't freighter or fret. National doughnut day it started back in 1938 as a fund raiser for the Salvation Army honoring the volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. Donuts proving easier to make it Balkan transport than other baked goods. These volunteers became known as doughnut Dolly's talk about a glaze of glory now every year on the first Friday of June bear claws of their hard work. We celebrate by loading up on free doughnuts here's what do scored deal if you really want to make your friends jelly. Krispy Kreme offering free donuts today. And he can get TO if you're vaccinated at reddies donuts get free glazed buttermilk. Bites for national donut day while supplies last. If your Tim Hortons rewards member you can get a classic or specialty doughnut for fifty cents with any purchase of at least fifty cents how a glazing. Is that. And at Dunkin' you can get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage and you know spend eight done that we've got all the free donuts we need right here you guys I get. I counted twelve puns that on purpose was a twelve I think you're right yeah. I didn't you're listening. I Canon five but I have a very short attention span I have doughnuts and burn and break game you guys know. It's it's once a year occasion you know you're always bringing us the food and lastly once again today it's donuts whatever around. Tech cicada citizen and I hope that Ali took effect that's. You guys happy national donut day our newsroom. Now business.

