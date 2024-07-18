Navy exonerates Black sailors charged in Port Chicago disaster 80 years later

Hundreds of Black sailors have been exonerated for refusing orders to keep loading munitions after a pair of explosions killed hundreds of people. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally reports.

July 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live