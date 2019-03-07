Transcript for Navy SEAL not guilty on most charges

The bombshell verdict in the military trial of a decorated navy seal commander Edward Gallagher was acquitted of murdering a wounded crisis fighter in Iraq two years ago the verdict was met with some strong words from Gallagher as white. I think this whole thing is discussed today. This morning the wife of a navy seal acquitted of murdering an ice is prisoner is demanding so one be held responsible. His name has been smeared and slandered and dragged through the mud. And I think that this vindication and I hope we'll be a lesson learned to everybody and we need to look for the benefit of the doubt our war heroes who we send over there to fight these evil. Chief ever Gallagher was accused of war crimes during a torn Iraq including murdering an ice is fighter seeing wounded in this Iraqi TV video. Fellow navy seal quarry Scott who was granted immunity in the case testified that he saw Gallagher stabbed that teen. But in a shocking twist Scott also testified that he not Gallagher kill the fighter by plugging his air way to prevent her from being torture by Iraqi forces. Sane I knew he was going to die anyway. After just six hours of deliberations a jury found Gallagher not guilty on the more serious charges of murder and attempted murder. Gallagher is that this team argued over the course of the two week trial that the case was built on false accusations from disgruntled sailors. This not a murder there's a mutiny. This is a group of young disgruntled sailors that didn't like being told that they were cowards. And so they decide to conspired to take down the. There's a reason that we started this war and we need to finish and we don't finish at my strong aware war fighters. Gallagher was convicted of posing with the body of the debt prisoner. That could mean a four month prison sentence but he's already served seven months behind bars those lawyers believe he could walk free. As soon as today.

