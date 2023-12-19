New border security crackdown

A new law in Texas will allow state and local law enforcement to arrest migrants crossing the border illegally, setting up a legal battle with the federal government. ABC News’ Lionel Moise explains.

December 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live