New charges expected for alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer

Investigators say they now have evidence linking Rex Heuermann, charged in the murders of four women, to an additional two deaths. ABC News' Andrea Fujii has the details.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live