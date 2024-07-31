New video from Baltimore bridge collapse

Newly released body-camera video shows the moment rescuers pulled a man to safety moments after he survived plunging nearly 200 feet to the water. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

July 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live