Transcript for NFL star facing multiple charges

We're learning more this morning about the arrest of NFL star Richard Sherman he's out of jail this morning a police are disclosing new details about the case against him. Newly released video of Richard Sherman shows NFL start trying to break down the door of his father in law's home. How. Video obtained by our Seattle station promo. Chosen rage Sherman who was arrested early Wednesday and now faces charges of trespassing DUI and resisting arrest. An opera and hammering out now. Aren't good police say this set a half hour ordeal. Began after Schuermann consuming two bottles of liquor became aggressive he might. Then calling 911. Ankle leave now in the house at that you direct. Uncle. Ready to learn about Germans and driving away from their home a short time later police say he crashed into a construction barrier abandoned his car and then walked to his in laws home trying to force his way in ramming the door with his shoulder. Surely got the door partially open prosecutors say his father about we so afraid he had a gun ready and even fired pepper spray German police responded. They say Sherman was not cooperative. He tried the propaganda on the death PD. And less threatening suicide by cop. The Super Bowl champion quarterback was eventually arrested after police used their K nine unit to subdue him. He and one officer suffered minor injuries a judge Thursday released Sherman on his own recognizance noting he has no prior criminal record. But he's been ordered not to consume drugs or alcohol and to stay away from his father in law. Sherman is due back in court today his wife says she's committed to getting him to support and care he needs.

