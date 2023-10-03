Nude photo scheme involving teens and AI

Police say a group of boys used an app to digitally “undress” girls at school using social media. ABC News’ Emmanuelle Saliba explains what parents need to know about this new technology.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live