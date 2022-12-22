Officers guilty of obstruction in moped rider’s death

Two Washington, D.C., police officers have been found guilty of obstruction of justice after trying to cover up details of a motorist’s death. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports.

December 22, 2022

