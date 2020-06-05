Transcript for Outrage over unarmed black man's deadly shooting

New video from Georgia shows an unarmed black man shot and killed after a confrontation with two white men but the images seem to contradict what the two men told investigators. Warning that video is graphic. And this morning outrage after new video shows an unarmed black man shot and killed in Brunswick Georgia. These are the final moments are 25 year old Almonte are Barry's life on a street jogging on a Sunday afternoon in February. A truck is parked ahead of him with one man in the pickup bed. And another standing next to the open driver's side door are very is confronted by two men later identified as Gregory Mick Michael and his son Travis. Or risk. In the span of seven seconds there's a struggle between our Berry and Travis Vick Michael. Gunshots go off and our Berry collapses. The third district attorney on the case after the first two prosecutors had to recuse themselves says after a full review of the evidence the shooting should now be presented to a grand jury. They inserted themselves in his stead. Outlook using you willing weapons and he had no clue as to class with the means. The father Gregory make Michael is an ex cop and former investigator with the local DA's office he and his son have not been charged. At the time of the shooting Gregory meek Michael told investigators he thought are very with a burglary suspect and ordered him to stop. Claiming his son got out of the truck and that our Berry began to buy only attack cam. A lawyer for libraries family says the mic Michaels or using a citizen's arrest statute in Georgia to justify the shooting. All my client so what's so the mother. My serious was that he was the ball in the burglary in the beat all that he was burglarized east did. Obviously it's not we're at here are buries mother is demanding justice. They could allow movies TV and TTX. Insurance and then it cannot be erased it. I mean this just came down steam. Georgia's governor is promising a thorough investigation.

