Transcript for Pfizer's vaccine waiting for FDA approval on Thursday

This morning more than 33 million people in California now under strict stay at home orders. I can't and and that how to bomb fell vaccine gotten the new restrictions in California's major metro areas. Forcing bars hair salons and movie theaters to close restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery only and gatherings of people from different households are prohibited. This is the greatest. Threat to life in Los Angeles that we have ever faced. Across California nearly one in ten corona virus test is now coming back positive intensive care capacity at hospitals dropped. Below 15% this weekend. But in some counties. Defiance from law enforcement sheriffs in Riverside San Bernardino and orange counties are refusing to enforce the lock downs. These closures and stay at home orders are flat out ridiculous. The metrics used for closures are unbelievably faulty. And are not representative of true numbers. And are disastrous for her sake can't a restaurant owner outside LA expressing anger after her outdoor patio was shut down. While a film crew was able to set up outdoor tables nearby. I'm losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me look at this. How do you bet that is dangerous. Right next to me that's a slap in my face bad faith. For film Chris issued they must abolish richt guidelines on screening and testing. Unlike restaurants were testing was not a requirement meanwhile California is not alone across the country more than a 101000. People are in the hospital with a virus. Nearly twice as many as a month ago. ABC news getting a look inside this field hospital and Worcester Massachusetts where doctors say they are better prepared this time. As far as we know this is the first scolded field hospital at that it had to reopen from the spring first serves. It's it's a little bit easier this time in the sense that we know how to set things up we'd learned a few things. And now an urgent warning for holiday shoppers the CDC recommends avoiding in store shopping and opting for curbside pick up instead. If you must go inside they say go off hours only touch which you plan to buy and use titles payment systems. So when you're her shopping the sort you should look at all opportunities that reduce heat our contact you have with another individual so. We you know Martin and close proximity to it to someone else could be problematic. But this morning hope is on the horizon. Pfizer's vaccine is being delivered to British hospitals today. Vaccinations begin their tomorrow the vaccine could get the green light here in the US after this Thursday's FDA hearing. If things are on track the advisory committee goes well I believe we can see FDA authorization within days but it's gonna go according to FDA's gold standard process coming amid anger at. Not. On December 17 the FDA will hold another hearing this time. On whether to authorize Madieu and is vaccine.

