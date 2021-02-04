Transcript for Is there a pharaoh’s curse?

For most of us occurs Egyptian mummy is the stuff of 1999. Hollywood blockbusters. We've heard some news program. But this morning some are saying the pharaohs curse really EA's serious trouble in March alone Egypt suffered a slew of bad luck. Two trains colliding with each other a garment factory blaze under residential building collapsed back to back to back and end the infinite Suez Canal street. A cargo ship the size of the Empire State Building you see if there blown sideways during a storm wedge to cross the canal. All of this coming on the heels of an announcement that the country would transfer 22 mummies. To a new resting place fueling a century old hearse of the pharaohs mystery. The Internet now going full branded Frazier. Word on the street is that high winds that everything that's happening now is the legendary pharaohs curse discourse does not differentiate between deeds and archaeologists. Is cling to cause bad luck illness or death. The legend going back 99 years to the discovery of King Tut. And inscription on his tomb allegedly warning that death will come swiftly to those who disturbed the tomb of the king. But organizers of this weekend's move are not worried doctors he Hollis telling ABC news the curse is a myth. And the inscription they speak about is nonexistent so they're celebrating the mummies relocation to a new museum with a parade. The bodies of B kings and queens who died 3000 years ago. Will be transported through the streets of Cairo in individually decorated vehicles. Complete with a motorcade featuring lights music costumes and horses a celebration many are hoping isn't so loud that it wakes. It dead. The entire parade will be live streams by Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities acts on Saturday. At noon eastern dissect it tell you so what we were joking when I gotta sign this story like Lou what if something happens to me. My proctor was not working at all during the last half hour so I don't. I'm worried that this we also have a camera down through her I think say they warned us. There are thwarted I gotta go by the holy water I'll be back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.