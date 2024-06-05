Phone service restored

The second major phone outage in as many months affecting AT&T left some customers across 24 states unable to make calls to other networks. ABC News' Lionel Moise has the details.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live