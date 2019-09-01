Transcript for The President addresses the nation in making case for a border wall

We begin this half hour president trumps prime time appeal from the Oval Office casting his demand for border wall as a crisis of the heart and soul. The president did not declare a national emergency remember he said he could do it if he wants but he used his nine minute speech to blame Democrats for the government shut down. And attach unchecked illegal immigration to drugs and violence. House bigger Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered alive or bottle they accuse the president of stoking fear. And hurting millions of Americans and they call that on to re open the government. ABC's John Karl has the details. President trump made his case to the nation selling his border wall and a prime time address from the Oval Office. As the government shut down takes its whole. Democrats in congress have refused to acknowledge the crisis. The federal government remained shut down. For one reason and one reason only because Democrats will not fund border. Security. Some have suggested. A barrier. Is a moral. Then why do wealthy politicians. Build walls fences and gates around their homes. They don't build walls because they hate the people on the outside. But because they love the people on the inside. But minutes later a blistering response. Democratic leaders accusing the president and holding the American people hostage as he demands five point seven billion dollars for his. Warner Walt much of what we heard from president come throughout this century shutdown has been full of misinformation. And even malice he promised to keep government shut down for months or years in my only hurts. That's just plain wrong. This president just use the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis. Stoked fears. And divert attention from the turmoil in his administration. 800000 federal workers are not being paid farmers aren't getting their government subsidies pilots are warning about airline security. As TSA officers work without paychecks. Christine Patel a single mother works for the TSA Chicago O'Hare. I live 39 rows away from the airport that's one way. My guess is my what takes MI mighty right. I pick up having why mark pay period without getting paid I must be felt can't go on Friday he. The president says he understands what workers are going through. I can't relay bad not good that the game ball that are for the receiving end well. Reggae jazz man. Still he insists those workers support shutting down the government to build his wall. On wall he has repeatedly said that Mexico would pay for. The president in his speech invited the democratic leadership to come back to the white house on Wednesday for more negotiations. But we heard very little different. From either the democratic side or the president in their addresses. They're ruling no sign of any resolution to this anytime soon Jonathan Karl ABC news the White House.

