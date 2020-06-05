Transcript for President Trump says economy reopening is inevitable

This morning president trump opening up about his response to the corona virus during an exclusive interview with ABC news the American people. Have to consider themselves now and I am considering them to be warriors we all warriors. The president discussing when the virus first hit the US from the uncertainty to the difficult decision he faced. I think actually the decision to close the country was the biggest decision I've ever had to make and I've said that. And very loud and clear I'm not look it did tell the American people when nobody really knows what's happening yet. Oh this is going to be so tragic. Among those decisions the call to shut down travel from China. When I did the bay and they are out there saying. They call me a racist because they did that then they called me. Xenophobic. And of I didn't do that doctor fact she said this we would've lost thousands and thousands tens of thousands more lives. But critics say the president was late in stopping travel from Europe. Looking forward he says the decision states are making to reopen is a top want the president acknowledging there will be more deaths as restrictions are used. The virus will pass. They'll be more death but the virus will pass with or without a vaccine it's going to pass and we're going to be back to normal. But it's been a rough process is no question about it. The president toward a mask factory in Arizona Tuesday. And while no tour members are required to Wear a mask or follow social distancing guidelines. He made it clear the virus is still a threat mission accomplished so. It comes as a White House reveals it's in discussions to disband the corona virus task force shifting the focus from virus response to reopening the economy. Country is now in the next stage of the battle. A very safe phased and gradual reopening preliminary data from Johns Hopkins warns the death stolen the US. Could rise to 3000 people per de by next month the restrictions are lifted too quickly. The president is dismissing that data saying it doesn't account for the mitigation in place. We're gonna practice social distancing we're gonna be washing hands were going to be doing a lot of things that we've learned to do over the last period of time. And we have to get our country back you know people are dying the other way to. Still the president says he's trying to do what's best for everyone I what did you say to the people that have lost family and have lost Lovett and the people that have just suffered so badly. And just made it. And yes they did. That we love you will with you were working with it but at the same time I have to. Get this enemy defeated and that's what we're doing. The president also said despite the current crisis he believes the economy will be quote. Raging by next year.

