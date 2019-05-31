Transcript for President Trump poised to hit Mexico with tariffs

We begin with president trump. Boyes a hit Mexico with new parents and less country stops a surge of migrants costing into the US. It's a 5% tariff on all Mexican Beers is set to take effect in ten days and gradually go up every month. Mexico's president fire back overnight accusing trump of turning an immigrant friendly nation and tool quote ghetto where people seeking freedom are mistreated and expelled. ABC's monikers are hobby has more on this new terrified and what it could mean for American consumers morning Mona. Good morning and Maggie good morning can it. According to economists American consumers always and then paying the price for tariffs on imported goods but the White House says Americans were already paying the cost. Of illegal immigration. Overnight the president as the leading his immigration fight would Mexico hours after teasing he was going to quote. Do something very dramatic of the southern border. From then delivering that announcement via Twitter writing quote on June tent the United States will impose a 5% terror upon all goods coming into our country. From Mexico. The president threatening to gradually increase that tier of by 5%. On the first of each month until it reaches 25%. In October. Or the president says until quote. Illegal migrants coming through Mexico and into our country stopped. The president's absolutely determined. To use that the authorities that he has as president. To call on the congress and a call on Mexico. To do more to address. This humanitarian crisis that are so important it is not yet clear how the administration will measure Mexico's progress. But once ineffective tariff on America's third largest trading partner we'll take a substantial told one American businesses. Who will pass the cost down to American consumers the trade war will likely hit everything from grocery stores to American cars. They trumpet administration's decision has faced with backlash from both sides of the IL. Republican senator Chuck Grassley stating that quote this is a misuse of presidential tariff authority the democratic led house homeland security committee tweeting. That trumped quote has a severe lack of understanding when it comes to both immigration as well as basic economics. An overnight Mexico's president also written reacting sending a letter to trump saying that more dialogue is needed but also slamming him. For his immigration policy Maggie path. Yeah Mexico's president called France America first policy a fallacy. We'll see what happens next Mona I think you.

