Transcript for Protests held on anniversary of Charlottesville riots

One year after the violent and deadly riots in Charlottesville the people from that Dave bring their message to the White House fewer than thirty members of unite the right to their call for white civil rights to Washington DC. Still the organizer tweeted overnight that it was a solid success. This after being met by hundreds of angry demonstrators who contend racism and spread. The word of white supremacy here's ABC Stefan around us. One year after the deadly unite the right rally in Charlottesville Virginia. Some of the same people behind that rally tried to organize the same protest in our nation's capital just a few feet away from the White House. The unite the right rally organizer telling us is people were afraid to show while. The few that did make it out were met by hundreds of counter protesters not going to. Our patriot and I asked that the minute it. Law enforcement from multiple agencies trying to keep both sides separate. City clearly that America and Washington DC overwhelmingly rejects their message overwhelmingly reject their hate and I think that's all that's necessary. Is two to show other Americans that this isn't normal this isn't something that should be tolerated. An apple podium the organizer of this event disavowed a white nationalism I'm not a white Nationalists. I'd never claimed to be a white Nationalists okay. But I'm okay with sharing this country with people from around the world. But if you bring into many people at once it's not the same country anymore and that's what they're doing and that's why a lot of white people feel aggrieved the president who was an apple White House was heavily criticized last year for not condemning the group behind the unite the right rally. He didn't this year either instead tweeting from bed mr. New Jersey. The why it's in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence peace to all Americans. Stephanie Ramos.

