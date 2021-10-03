Transcript for The Queen breaks her silence on Harry and Meghan interview

This morning crisis talks are reportedly underway at Buckingham Palace after Prince Harry and meg and Markel revealed how race and mental health contributed to their tense relationship with the royal family. There's a lot this. Been lost already and the interview with O Brett dominating the British tabloids this morning the headlines are royals sadness and recollections may very. Taking words from the queens short statement responding to the bombshell interview. Which reads the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have banned. For Harry and Magid the rare response coming after meg in claim the real family refused to get her help when she had suicidal thoughts. The duchess also claiming they were conversations within the family about how dark their baby's skin might be. He won't be given security. Saucony given a title. And also. Concerns in conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born. Lax the queen statement did not address those specific accusations but said the issues raised particular lead out of race are concerning. And added while some recollections may very they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. The queen's three sentence statement ending Harry Maggie and and art she will always be much loved family members. That last rusty think seemed to. Prince Charles dodging reporters Tuesday this morning one poll shows a third of brits are more sympathetic to the queen after the interview then they are to Harry and mag and on the streets of London reactions are mixed. The headlines. Competitive Kate Middleton. Should always look down upon Republicans say so what's races must say very old fashioned. Stocky new ways to keep it actually loaned it to yourself that's my opinion. I'm Walt when it change. Some arguments over who's to blame for the turmoil getting down rate heated TV host piers Morgan a constant critic of Harry and Maggie and stormed off the set of his morning show during a debate with his co host and I understand that you've got a personal relationship. Would make a Markell had won and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you will if she wants to. She said anything about you since she cut you off. I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash OK I'm dumb and discriminatory. Are there to know what must we just argument about lineup that night another odd things. Sorry don't do absolutely. Diabolical behavior. Here's Morgan has officially left the show after the network got. 41000. Complaints about his criticism of meg and mark all of this morning he tweeted that he stands by his opinion. That he does not believe her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.