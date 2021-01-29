Transcript for Remembering Cicely Tyson

You know mr. proved who have severe eighty. And really horrible weeks into the we could. And just like that scene from fried green tomatoes Cicely Tyson was Chile a lady through and through. The pioneering Hollywood legend and civil rights icon has died at the age of 96. This morning she's being remembered as an actress of clots artistry and elegance. She was a legend in the true with cents common thank. If it don't qualify. Missed the sleek Tyson stars the screen for seven years. A black woman from Harlem a pioneer first discovered as a model gracing the covers of magazines. You continue to missed she. Behind that he supportive and elegance and extraordinarily talented actress. Tyson's breakout performance sounder in 1972. Entering white usher proper. Getting her an Oscar nominations. Tyson leader winning two Emmys were roll with the former slave in the TV drama. The autobiography of lifting Pittman. From roots. Or fried green tomatoes the roles coming and I think kept working. Well into her eighties and nineties. From the film the hope to ABC's how to get away with murder. He's. The regal and humble ultimate elder only playing strong black women. Telling our Robin Roberts in 2007. She only took scripts that made her skin tingle. There were some issues that I found. That I had to attract. And I used my committees that tackle. That matriarch or voice of the black community and students so many Tyler Perry films. Young black men not Tate you know makes. Yeah well he's. Now it's starting now. Starting now. Theory among many honoring Tyson at the Kennedy Center in 2015. Her talent her integrity. Her class. Par grace and her strength. Have brought our from the streets Apollo. All the way to that balcony here at the Kennedys than that mountain of my. It's for Tyson also included an honorary Oscar a Tony award at 88. And in 46 team President Obama awarding Tyson the medal of freedom. This morning the tributes Oprah saying Tyson used her career to illuminate the humanity a black people. Actress Viola Davis posting you maybe feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there's still a cloak over visibility for his dark chocolate girls. Just this week the 96 year old's memoir was published just as I am. In one of her final interviews the troll blazing I con reflecting on life. In death. When the time comes what you want us to remember. That best is pretty get from leading a natural hair movement to Broadway to. So many movies we didn't even scratched the surface there Cicely Tyson really was one of a kind second be years. I I love the fact that. Issues very you and you Ameritech about this very healthy a begin. Did the pushups every day it may be bigger Ruth Bader Ginsburg right now into the very and they were taking care of Sally their souls but their body in their minds. And former President Obama released a statement saying that since we Tyson left a mark on the world that you ever match won her final tweets was actually two that young. Poet laureate from that inauguration start on seed Amanda Gorman if she's that your words remind us that. We will rise rebuild reconcile and re cover. And that's the Apollo in Harlem honors her this morning we say think you do it Cicely Tyson for her contributions. And to being such an incredible. Representation.

