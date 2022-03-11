Remembering Jackie Robinson’s legacy

The MLB is expected to honor the former Dodgers star on Friday, 75 years after he became the first person of color to play in the major leagues. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has more.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live