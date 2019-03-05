Transcript for Remembering Peter Mayhew

A. Yeah me. The whole galaxies saying goodbye to a gentle giant this morning. Peter Mayhew the actor who played to block cut in five Star Wars films passing away at age 74 of a heart attack then the nation I guess it's like to he's hard times humor. His family issuing a statement saying the Star Wars family meant so much more to him that a role in a film the relationships that began then. Grew into the friends and family Hubert loved for decades to come tributes now pouring in from that's Star Wars family. Are her. Things that it has millennium falcon co pilot Harrison Ford saying. We were partners in film and friends in light for over thirty years and I loved him there certainly was a lot to love nation towered at seven foot four. John boy Diego writing the happiness you brought to my life through two Boko was always enough. But to meet UN experience you're amazing heart was even better Mark Campbell tweeting these photos with the caption. A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile. And a loyal friend who I love dearly. And George Lucas sharing these words he was the closest any human being could be to a mobile key big heart gentle nature. And I learned to always let him win. That would enforce was strong with this one get back to your fruits creole word through. Makes you undergoing two knee replacement surgeries and four months of three hour physical therapy sessions. Fight his way into playing Julie in certain scenes of 2000 fifteens that force awakens. Show. Despite health concerns and now fans paying tribute to make use legacy. Posting photos. And arts this one saint Julie your home wishing him well in the galaxy far far away. May the fourth also known as start work day is tomorrow and it will be spent remembering Mayhew and hoping that he celebrating somewhere with the late. Great Carrie Fisher. And as Harrison Ford said in his statement. That he knew how important fans were an art to this story or franchise he was devoted to him. Incredible not miss a single Star Wars convention is on there have pictures signing autographs. So well so them at all or. Thank you thank you well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.