School shooter’s mom takes the stand

Jennifer Crumbley, the first mother charged in a school shooting committed by a child, testified she didn’t think her son needed help. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has the emotional moments from court.

February 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live