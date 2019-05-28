Transcript for Serena Williams' on-court fashion statement

Whether she's on the court on the red carpet. Born a casual beyonce music video Serena Williams never fails to serve up a look. And after last year's cap suit she's back at the French Open with even more statement making style. When it comes to fashion Serena Williams apologizes to know what. Deserving up look. After look after aids look. The co hosted this here's met gala is no stranger to taking apps artist Versace on top Nike sneakers on the bottom and on the court. The advantage always belonging to Williams 123 time Grand Slam champion showing up to the French Open. In this show stopping black and white cropped top and ten is scared under cape jacket. The outed by designer Virgil abelow covered in the words champion queen goddess and mother all in France. Which seems like a bold statement to make to the French tennis federation. Who faulted last year's Alfred Williams sporting this cats you to the French Open last summer the outfit singled out by officials. Banned from play indefinitely. At the time to do bomb saying the cats it helped fight off postpartum blood clots but this year the superstar saying she loves this look. Because it can just remind everyone they can be champions. Nat they are queens. Queens indeed she also added that the outfit and those words on it are a lot to carry but so is being Serena Williams. I think you're great you know avocado and such every morning that is what I. You know we got about TrailBlazer or a lot and that's the reason for athletes. Veteran Serena williams' stature to speak got to say things like it is because that helps when it comes to Nike and other endorsements and how they treat these athletes who were maybe below Serena Williams and I feel like she's. So incredible tension of the velocity. Yes he does not beyonce video I now your favorite when nobody would have went a mile ten favorites and the net gala look. 08. Perfect getaway they shouldn't exempt debt to. Alex.

