-
Now Playing: Serena Williams shares adorable video of daughter’s tennis lesson
-
Now Playing: Dave Burd talks about season 2 of hit FX show, 'Dave'
-
Now Playing: Actress Allison Mack prepares for sentencing for role in NXIVM sex cult
-
Now Playing: Clifford the big red controversy
-
Now Playing: Take it from Jordana Brewster: You make your own family
-
Now Playing: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Building ‘a bridge of understanding’ key to activism
-
Now Playing: James Brolin talks new Netflix drama 'Sweet Tooth'
-
Now Playing: The couple from Netflix’s 'Love Is Blind' share their love advice
-
Now Playing: Politicization of Gwen Berry’s right to protest?
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Pride Month with ‘Pariah’ director Dee Rees
-
Now Playing: The 'GMA' Book Club pick for July is 'The Personal Librarian'
-
Now Playing: College World Series champs to be crowned in Omaha
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' recap: Katie sends multiple suitors home
-
Now Playing: First lady Jill Biden featured on Vogue's August cover
-
Now Playing: Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on sister Britney's conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Ciara encourages Black women to stay on top of cervical cancer screenings
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: Legendary musician Richard Marx has ‘Stories to Tell’
-
Now Playing: Energetic 7-year-old jumps across 3 treadmills showcasing his basketball skills