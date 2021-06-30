Transcript for Serena Williams exits Wimbledon

This Maureen superstar Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon. After slipping on the grass injuring her hamstring during her first match Williams slipping Nancy changed direction slightly. Her injury forcing her to take a medical timeout before returning with a win. Then 34 minutes into her first said she falls a crying out in pain. I. Oh my goodness. The 39 year old chance in tears after being forced to withdraw. Clear writing on instant brand that she's heartbroken. But seen. My loving gratitude are with the fans in the team who made being on center court still meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and supported the crowd fellow athletes react team cocoa bath scene she was also slipping and sliding on the court. No one's really used to moving in because a season is so story so people are bound to have slips and falls. They Ellis Serena goes hard for mean to watch that you know I'm a big big fan of her even come. A competitor now but she's the reason why I started to play tennis. Roger Federer in disbelief while it Knology in the slippery conditions. You do have to move very very carefully out there. And if you push too hard in the wrong moments you do go down this is of is a terrible. Williams' injury this setback in an quest to reach a record tying 24 Grand Slam title. The question now will she be able to play the US open leader this summer. Rucker her opponent also slipped on track and was forced to drop due to injury.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.