Transcript for Severe storms slam the South

Overnight of flooding emergency unfolding in Alabama as torrential rains hammer this out. The water kept rising at this apartment complex outside Birmingham. After heavy rain caused the nearby creek to overflow its banks are working to make sure everyone's getting out safely. Rescuers pulling more than twenty people out of the lower level apartment. Residents and pats on the second floor seemed waiting on their balconies to see if they be rescued two we are currently not evacuating the second floor we don't feel like they're in danger at this time. We will continue to reassess. The scene and see if at some point we're gonna have to go after those people on the second floor. In Mississippi strong winds ripping apart this canopy at a car wash near Jackson. A live camera from our Jackson station WA PT showing power flashes near the State Capitol. And the threat is not over yet more than thirty million Americans are on alert for damaging winds tornadoes and flash flooding from Louisiana to Washington DC. This in storms produce at least nineteen tornadoes including this one a blunt Texas damaging several homes. This self already facing two tornado outbreaks this month. And it's only may fifth. Forecasters warn more damaging storms are likely in the weeks ahead because may is when severe weather rapidly escalates especially across the southern and central plains. At least 300000 power outages were reported overnight across the southeast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.