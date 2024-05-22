Severe turbulence turns deadly

Sudden turbulence launched passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight into the ceiling, leaving one dead and dozens injured, the airline said. ABC News' Christiane Cordero reports.

May 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live