Transcript for Shooting at Southern California bar

breaking news from thousand Oaks, California, and it is a horrible situation there. At least six people have been injured. We're told a sheriff's deputy has also been shot in a mass shooting that took place at a nightclub, the club called the borderline bar & grill where it was college country night. This is in Thousand Oaks, California, about 40 miles from Los Angeles. Witnesses say a gunman dressed in all black came in, shot a security guard, possibly threw smoke bombs in and began shooting. We're hearing that when first responders arrived, they still heard shots being fired and they are still working to take that gunman into custody. The good news right now we are told by our producer shot Schulman who just arrived on the scene some 30 minutes ago, he says no more reports of any shots being fired. But the bad thing I'm seeing from his note is that more ambulances are heading to the scene and arriving at the scene. And we've been hearing from witness, people who managed to make it out of the borderline bar & grill. Let's hear from another one right now. Supply walk in, sounded like a submachine gun or small caliber. Had a big magazine. Starts popping off and then everyone ducks down and then we start throwing chairs out the window. Smoke grenades and then smoke is coming out then everyone starts jumping through the windows and my friend got hit right here. He didn't get hit real hard but went through his shoulder and we just start running. Only like two cops on scene after like ten minutes, ten minutes and only two cops on scene and then we're behind this little thing holding the garbage can and he pops off a whole other 30 rounds, 30 rounds possible and ten minutes after that more cops come and they drag everyone out and I was inside. Wow, you hear those reports where he says he popped off about 30 other rounds and we get those reports that at least six people were injured. You do get a sense at this point that there were many, many more victims. This is still an active situation. We will get -- The shooter possibly 23409 in

