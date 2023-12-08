Shots fired outside temple

Police in New York are investigating a possible hate crime outside a synagogue, forcing a preschool to lockdown. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports on tightened security for Hanukkah.

December 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live