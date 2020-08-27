Transcript for Sports world unites in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

This morning the Wisconsin Department of Justice identifying to a police officer who shot Jacob bleak. The incidents sparking deadly protests and Al bringing the sports world to a halt the Milwaukee Bucks did not come out. For warm ups this state attorney general saying officer Reston chef ski fired his service weapon into Blake's back seven times. The shooting officer. Kenosha police officer rust and Chatzky. Has been a law enforcement officer with the Kenosha police department. After seven years authorities also revealing officers were called to the scene Sunday. When a woman said her boyfriend quote was president and was not supposed to be on the promises. Outing when he tried to arrest Blake a taser was not successful. Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle. Opened the driver's side door. And leaned forward. While holding on to mr. Blake sure. Officer rust and chefs he fired his service weapon seven times. Officer chef ski fired the weapon in the mr. Blix back. No other officer fired their weapon. According to investigators Blake told officers he had a knife which authorities say they later found on the floor of his SUV although it's unclear if officer show asking knew about the knife at the time of the shooting according to the family's attorney Blake was breaking up a fight when police arrived. This morning he remains hospitalized and his family says it won't be a miracle if he ever walks again. First thing he did what is looked at me was cry. And then begin to say I'm sorry about all of this he says because I don't want a burden on anybody. And I don't think I'm going to walk again mom. Jet ski and the other officers involved in the shooting are an administrative leave. Pending an investigation. This shooting sparked days of nationwide protests some of them turning violent. Seventeen year old high over in house is under arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of two people fall in and night of unrest in Kenosha Tuesday. ABC news confirming overnight that were in house is the person seen in this graphic video where he's running for crowd. In house false and it appears to begin shooting. Law enforcement officials tell ABC news that social media accounts associated with the named Kyle over in house. Are part of the investigation. And that the accounts have now been deactivated. In the meantime the shooting is now threatening the NBA season. The league postponed all playoff games last night. After the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play protesting against Blake shooting in Kenosha just forty miles from their home court. But it took the books could lead to four foreign. John is in the cold boot how the those guys that took great courage. Has it all a problem I have always to have it did Orlando Magic in his under arrest Leo McCourt didn't read a for the game. During the late night meeting with coaches and players in the NBA bubble in Orlando the lakers and clippers voted to and the seas and every other team voted to play. In Major League Baseball three gains were postponed last night including the Milwaukee Brewers game. And sports broadcaster Kenny Smith walking off the set live on air. As a black man as a formal player. I think its very best of me to support the players in just not be here tonight. And the NBA has not said a when the playoffs will continue.

