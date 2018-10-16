Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Elizabeth Warren ignites 2020 speculation

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren is showing off heard DNA task that indicates native American ancestry. After president trump had mocked the claim by calling her Pocahontas it's the strongest sign yet that Warren plans to challenge the president for the White House. ABC's Brad milky tells us others are also laying out the ground work. A as yet three weeks out from the mid terms announcement about Elizabeth Warren's ancestry might seem a bit random but. This was a major moment for Democrats is they try to retake power president trump reportedly considers warned his top challenger in 20/20. And here she was hoping to put to rest one of his most potent attacks. And maybe even turn the tables on ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks told me make no mistake. This was the day that Elizabeth Warner launched her presidential bid and she said you're starting to see other shadow campaigns as well. This weekend we have senator Bernie Sanders and senator com my hair's. Both in Iowa and then from there before a November 6 they're gonna go to Nevada and South Carolina respectively. Hitting his early twice when he states. Now of course they say there helping Democrats who are up for reelection are who are campaigning in those states but it is raising a lot of eyebrows what is the real motivation here. Any event that Democrats don't have a good night in three weeks it's pretty unbelievable to imagine that any of these senators would have any legs to stand on going into a presidential election. They might be totally out of the game before the games even started. And that's the thing Mary Alice says that before investigations. Or impeachment. Top Democrats want to show that they can deliver for regular Americans well. If you don't control the house or the senate. It's set to deliver on any of those things. We'll have a lot more on the mid terms and the two point one eraser guys are presence here hot start here later this morning ticket out an apple podcasts your favorite podcasting app. Kenneth stepping. Thanks so much Brad.

